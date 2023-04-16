MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

 Peter Aiken

KANSAS CITY -- Having made the adjustment to Atlanta a year ago, Matt Olson knew it was just a matter of time before Sean Murphy settled in and showed why the Braves were so thrilled to trade for him this past winter.

“Whether you realize it or not, you might put a little extra pressure on yourself to get off to a hot start with a new team,” Olson said. “I didn’t know it at the time, but I realized it last year. I think [Murphy] had just a little bit of that early on. It’s natural.”

