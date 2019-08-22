Georgia Tech lineman Brad Morgan has played his last for the Yellow Jackets, having announced Tuesday that he will forego his final season because of a back injury. Morgan made the announcement via his Instagram page.
"This was one of the toughest and most heartbreaking decisions that I've ever had to make," Morgan wrote. "I've decided to medically retire from the game that I've been so passionate about ever since third grade."
Morgan added that he has been in rehabilitation for the past four months and "can barely sit in a chair or stand up for extended periods of time without feeling some sort of pain or tingling down my right leg." Morgan, a fifth-year senior from Etowah High, started three games at right guard on the offensive line last season and played 11 games at all. He moved to defensive line in the spring. In total, he played 28 games in all for Tech, suiting up alongside his twin brother Scott, an offensive lineman, and their younger brother Matthew, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman. He also missed much of the 2017 season with a back injury.
Morgan graduated in May with a degree in business administration. He said in his post that he will continue to be involved with the team while attending grad school. He thanked current and former coaches, teammates and parents for their roles in his career.
"Football is the beginning of my life and there are more mountains to conquer," he wrote.