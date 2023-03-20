Baconton Charter knocks off Pelham, 6-1

Baconton Charter senior Will Worsham pitched six innings, smacked two hits, scored a run, was hit by a pitch and made a diving catch on a pop fly to help his Blazers beat Pelham 6-1 Monday at Blazer's Field in Baconton.
BACONTON, Ga. - In the bottom of the fourth inning, Baconton Chater's Logan Hurst smacked a two-out single to left field with the bases loaded that knocked in two runs to break a 0-0 tie against arch-rival Pelham and the Blazers went on to beat the Hornets 6-1 Monday afternoon at Blazer Field in Baconton.
Pelham right-hander Barrett Drinkwater had given up four hits heading into the fourth but had kept Baconton from scoring. In the fourth Jimmy Woods and Austin Hatcher hit back-to-back singles with one out to get the Blazers going. Seth Gay loaded the bases for the Blazers with a hard-hit ball that couldn't be handled at short before Hurst put the Blazers on the board.
The Hornets put a run on the board in the sixth when Baconton pitcher Will Worsham got into a difficult situation. Worsham had been sterling throughout the first five innings but walked Cody Buckner and Silas Smith before Rhett Bulloch loaded the bases with a hard-hit single. After Bulloch's line drive, Worsham walked Tre Shiver to score a Hornet run before Worsham got the third out of the inning and ended Pelham's hopes of a rally.
Things fell apart for the Hornets in the bottom of the sixth. Grayson Reber opened the inning with a single to center and then Hurst laid down a perfect bunt and beat the throw at first. Bernardo Marquez-Cruz laid down another bunt and reached on an error that scored a run and put runners at first and third. Worsham came to bat and was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Grayson White hit a ground ball to short for a single that scored Hurst. After that, two more walks scored two more runs for the 6-1 final.
The Blazers racked up 11 hits against the Hornets and also took advantage of three Pelham errors. Pelham had six hits against the Blazers.
Hurst, Worsham, and Hatcher each had two hits for the Blazers. Jackson Curles and Bulloch each recorded two hits for the Hornets.
Worsham pitched six innings, gave up six hits and one earned run. He walked three batters and struck out four. Seth Gay pitched the seventh for the Blazers and allowed no hits, no walks, and no runs. He struck out one batter.
Drinkwater took the loss on the mound for the Hornets. He pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits and two unearned runs. He walked two and struck out four. He was followed on the mound by Addison McIntyre and Silas Smith.
The Blazers are now 9-4 on the season while Pelham falls to 6-8. Baconton will host Southwest Georgia STEM Friday at 4 p.m. The Hornets will travel to Quitman Friday to play Brooks County.
