Baconton Charter knocks off Pelham, 6-1

Baconton Charter senior Will Worsham pitched six innings, smacked two hits, scored a run, was hit by a pitch and made a diving catch on a pop fly to help his Blazers beat Pelham 6-1 Monday at Blazer's Field in Baconton.

 Joe Whitfield

BACONTON, Ga. - In the bottom of the fourth inning, Baconton Chater's Logan Hurst smacked a two-out single to left field with the bases loaded that knocked in two runs to break a 0-0 tie against arch-rival Pelham and the Blazers went on to beat the Hornets 6-1 Monday afternoon at Blazer Field in Baconton.

Pelham right-hander Barrett Drinkwater had given up four hits heading into the fourth but had kept Baconton from scoring. In the fourth Jimmy Woods and Austin Hatcher hit back-to-back singles with one out to get the Blazers going. Seth Gay loaded the bases for the Blazers with a hard-hit ball that couldn't be handled at short before Hurst put the Blazers on the board.

