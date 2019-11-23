The pitcher-catcher duo that led the Baconton Charter Lady Blazers to a perfect 14-0 region record and the Region 1-A championship will play together next year at Andrew College. Pitcher Dale Elmore and Catcher Sarah Culp signed letters of intent to play college softball for the Lady Tigers of Andrew College in Cuthbert earlier this week. Both were named to the first team of the All-Region squad earlier this month.
The duo has been on the starting team at BCCS their entire high school career. During those four years they have been a part of two Region 1-A Championship teams and two Region 1-A Runner-up teams.
Dale is the daughter of Ricky and Leah Elmore of Baconton. She began her pitching career at the age of nine. Pitching coaches Paula Piercey of Leesburg and Jennifer Walls of Tifton have shaped her into the pitcher she is today. During her high school career, Dale was named Region 1-A Honorable Mention her freshman year, Region 1-A Pitcher of the Year and All Region First Team her sophomore and junior years, and Region 1-A Player of the Year and All Region First Team her senior year. Along with playing high school softball, Dale has played travel ball starting with the Baconton Bombers in 2014. She has also played with Synergy Elite and continues to play with the Baconton Bombers and North Florida Legacy.
Dale has also excelled in the classroom. She has made A-B Honor Roll every year. Her junior year she received Highest GPA in Algebra II, Second Highest GPA in Chemistry, and Second Highest GPA in American Literature.
Dale is involved in the SR. BETA Club and is a member of the Student Government. She is also tutoring an elementary student. She has also been a part of the BYSA Recreation Department in Baconton working with young girls in softball and umpiring games.
Dale is excited to continue playing softball at Andrew College under the leadership of Coach Kayla Williams. She plans to further her education and become a teacher.
Sarah Culp started all four years at Baconton as catcher and this year logged 150 innings behind the plate for the Lady Blazers. As a freshman she earned Region 1A team honorable mention.
During her sophomore year she served on student government association. Homecoming court class representative and was named Region 1A Team – catcher and recorded the highest overall GPA in Spanish.
Her Junior year she was Student government association secretary and named Region 1A Team- catcher. She had the highest GPA in chemistry and plant science.
She said she will always have Blazer Pride and looks forward to beginning her career as Tiger at Andrew College.