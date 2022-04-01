Pelham first baseman Silas Smith (21) stretches to catch a throw as Baconton Charter's Jimmy Woods races toward first base. Woods was safe on the play when the umpire ruled Smith's foot had come off the bag.
Joe Whitfield
Baconton Charter players huddle up during Friday's game with Pelham.
PELHAM — Baconton Charter catcher Grayson White belted a double to the centerfield fence and knocked in two runs Friday afternoon in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Blazers a 6-4 win over rival Pelham.
The win improves the Blazers' record to 11-2 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the region. Pelham is now 8-6 overall and 7-3 in the region.
Landon Hurst opened the seventh for the Blazers with a single to center against Pelham's Rhett Bulloch. Caden Brooks followed with a walk and a sacrifice bunt by Jimmy Woods put runners at second and third before White's double that ended up being the game-winning hit.
The Hornets tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth behind Jackson Curles. Curles had earned a walk against Baconton's Seth Gay and moved to second on a pick-off attempt that went over the first baseman's head. He went to third on a single by Abram Knight and then scored on another pickoff attempt that went awry.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hornets had figured out Baconton Charter starter Will Worsham. With two outs in the inning, the Hornets put together five straight singles that led to two runs, but three runners were left on base when Worsham regrouped and struck out the next batter. The Hornets loaded the bases again in the fifth, but couldn't get any runs across the plate.
Worsham, White and Landan Jones each had two hits for the Blazers. Knight and catcher Bud Palmer each had three hits for the Hornets.
