BACONTON — The stands look ready. The lights are up. The field is well groomed and a beautiful color of green. But the Baconton Charter School football team may or may not play at the new football stadium this year. The stadium is located right on U.S. Highway 19 next to the Baconton Chamber of Commerce.
“Right now, it’s kind of 50-50,” said the Blazers’ new head coach Parker Rentz. “It looks fantastic, but we still need to get a fence around the stadium, plus we need restrooms and a concession stand. All of that is in the works, but the timing is not certain.”
The Blazers have been playing their home games at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, sharing the field with Mitchell County High School and Westwood Academy. That may continue this season if those other needs are not completed at the new stadium.
“I’m hoping we get to play there some,” Rentz said. “We will definitely have football on that field because our middle school team will be playing there for sure.”
The Blazers are scheduled to open their football season on Aug. 23 with a home game against Pataula Charter School, then have two away games at Pelham and Seminole County, before a scheduled home game against Mitchell County on Sept. 20.