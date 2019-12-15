The latest media reports show that Baconton Charter baseball coach Devyn Newberry remains on life support in a Tallahassee hospital for organ donation. That report was made to WALB over the weekend after the television statement reported that Newberry had passed away.
Newberry was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in rural Colquitt County near the Hartsfield community. Police reports said Newberry failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Georgia Hwy 202 and Georgia Highway 111. He was airlifted to Tallahassee for treatment.
Newberry graduated from Thomas County Central in Thomasville and played college baseball at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. He is now employed by Baconton Charter School as a physical education teacher and baseball coach.
He has worked under coach Bubber Birdsong in preparation to become head coach for the Blazers who are the defending region champions and consistently among the best in Region 1-A baseball.
He recently played for the Dubois County Bombers in the Ohio Valley League and one his former teammates on that team tweeted: “Still can picture Devyn walking up to the plate with Georgia on my mind playing and a big smile on his face every day he showed up to the field. Mind blowing, prayers to his family, friends, and players.”
Social media reports said Newberry was recently engaged and planning to marry next fall.
Administrator Lynn Pinson said in an email:
“I am trying really hard to write something, but my heart is just broken. Our guidance and counseling team has shared very thoughtful strategies with our faculty and staff on how to help our children through this difficult time. They have all made themselves available to help all our students and staff share their grief. The senior members of the Blazer baseball team will be meeting with me Monday to discuss their ideas on how to honor their coach. They had been challenged in their meeting with Coach Devyn on the Wednesday afternoon of his accident to create a slogan for the season. Today, they shared with Devyn’s family that the slogan will be ‘Do it for Devyn.’ I am so glad they were able to see his mom and dad today and share how much they loved and respected their son.”