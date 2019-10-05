Sporting some brand new uniforms, the Baconton Blazers built a 20-0 halftime lead and never looked back as they beat Randolph-Clay 41-6 Friday night at Centennial Stadium in Camilla.
The Blazers capitalized on mistakes, turnovers and penalties in the first half to build that halftime lead. The Blazers kicked off to begin the game, but Baconton’s David Williams ran under the kickoff at the sideline and caught the Red Devils unaware. He raced into the end zone, but officials called him out at the 32 where the Blazers took over on offense. Quarterback Haden High hit Damian Williams with a pass that he took down to the 11-yard line. A couple of plays later Zavian Freeman blew through the line for the touchdown to give Baconton a 6-0 lead. The PAT failed.
The Blazer offense was on the march again when the Red Devils picked off a Haden High pass at the three yard line to stop the Baconton drive. However, after the Red Devils took over, the Blazer defense went to work and quickly turned things around for another six points for the Blazers. On the first play, the Red Devils quarterback was stopped in the end zone and he lost the ball and the Blazer’s Darian Williams recovered the fumble to put the Blazers up 6-0. The kick made the score 13-0.
Neither team could generate much offense for most of the second quarter, so the Baconton defense did the work again. This time, linebacker Frank Vann picked off a pass from the Red Devils and raced down the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown. The kick put the score at 20-0 at the half.
In the second half the Blazers got touchdowns from Freeman, Ja’myez Thompson and a kickoff return by Damian Williams for the other 21 Blazer points.
Baconton is now 2-3 on the season and will host region rival Miller County in Camilla next Friday night.
Lee County 55 Thomson 13
The Lee County Trojans blasted Thomson Friday night in Leesburg to move their record to 5-1 on the season as they head into region competition next week. Caleb McDowell scored three touchdowns to lead the Trojans. He scored on a 60-yard touchdown run, a 95-yard kickoff return, and a 40-yard fumble recovery.
Quarterback Kyle Toole completed 12 of 14 passes for 167 yard and four touchdowns. Wide receiver James Hopson caught seven of those passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans are off next week and will then host a rematch of last year’s state championship game on October 18 when Northside of Warner Robins comes to visit Leesburg.
