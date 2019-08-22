The Baconton Charter vs. Pataula Charter football game was postponed Thursday night after an hour and half lightning delay. The game started late because of a lightning delay but began around 8 p.m. About four minutes of the game had elapsed before lightning was in the sky again and the players were ordered off the field.
The game will pick up where it left off Saturday night in Camilla. The Pataula Panthers were on top 6-0 because of another form of lightning. Senior running back Timothy Ready picked up the opening kickoff at the 27-yard line and raced 73 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead.
The Baconton Blazers were in their second possession of the game when the lightning delay was called and had already had their offense slowed by three penalties.