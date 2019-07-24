FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn spent part of the offseason cyber-stalking defensive end Allen Bailey.
The Falcons wanted to sign him as soon as he became a free agent in March, but the team wanted to get deals done with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and middle linebacker Deion Jones first.
The Falcons also likely have a deal essentially in place for wide receiver Julio Jones.
With that business transacted, they turned their attention to Bailey, a stout defender who doesn't get pushed around in the trenches.
The team agreed to a two-year contract with the Georgia native from Sapelo Island.
"Allen is somebody that we had our eye on for some time," said Quinn, who continued to text Bailey throughout the offseason. "He's got versatility at defensive end to defensive tackle. ... His toughness, his attitude, the edge that he can bring to our club is something that really coveted and wanted. Much like (Adrian Clayborn), Luke Stocker and some others that we've added, that have that kind of mindset like Jamon (Brown) and James (Carpenter). Allen fits into that mold as well."
Bailey, 30, played at Miami and McIntosh County Academy. As a high school senior, he was a member of the AJC's Super 11 in 2006.
He was drafted in the third round (86th overall) of the 2011 draft.
Bailey has spent his entire career with the Chiefs. He's played in 102 NFL games and has made 61 starts.
Bailey, who has 19.5 career sacks, is more of a run-stuffer. He had a career-high six sacks last season.
Bailey visited the Falcons in June. He played the past five seasons for Falcons senior assistant coach Bob Sutton, who was the Chiefs' defensive coordinator from 2013-18.
"Right after the season when we was a free agent, he was somebody that we targeted," Quinn said. "But as you all recently covered, there were some guys in line we had to potentially sign first."
Sutton helped in getting Bailey to the Falcons.
"Having Bob Sutton here made an impact as well because Sutton could speak to Allen in terms of what he can do," Quinn said. "He's a real trustworthy, straight shooter. Bob told him you need to be around the players and feel it. That's why he came in for a visit."
The Falcons believe Bailey can play some defensive end and tackle.
"He's played in a base defense, defensive end anywhere down to over tackle to over a center," Quinn said. "Size-wise and strength-wise, he's capable of taking on all of the big stuff inside."