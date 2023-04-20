SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams were one strike away from a win in the final game of the regular season Wednesday when Bainbridge scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind and beat the Rams 11-9 at Pope Park. The loss gives the Rams a 17-10 season record as they head into the state playoffs next week.

"This is a tough one to swallow," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "Any time you are up by five runs and then go and lose it's tough. But the top of the order for Bainbridge hit the ball really, really well. I think of their 14 hits, nine of them came from the first three. We just couldn't get those guys out."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports