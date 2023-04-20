SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams were one strike away from a win in the final game of the regular season Wednesday when Bainbridge scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind and beat the Rams 11-9 at Pope Park. The loss gives the Rams a 17-10 season record as they head into the state playoffs next week.
"This is a tough one to swallow," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "Any time you are up by five runs and then go and lose it's tough. But the top of the order for Bainbridge hit the ball really, really well. I think of their 14 hits, nine of them came from the first three. We just couldn't get those guys out."
Freshman Avery Kilcrease took over the pitching duties as the seventh inning began and quickly struck out the first two batters. But then he ran into trouble. He walked the next two batters before Bainbridge left fielder Koby Wynn smacked a line drive to left field to score one run and tie the game 9-9. Shortstop Drew Clayton followed with a single to center to score two more runs, beating the Rams 11-9.
Bainbridge opened the game with some serious hitting against Worth County starting pitcher Owen Fletcher. Lead-off batter Bo Smith hit the fourth pitch Fletcher threw over the center field fence. Wynn and Clayton followed with back-to-back doubles and before fans had gotten their seats warm, the Bearcats were up 3-0.
But the Rams were ready to hit, too. Worth County scored eight runs in the first three innings and added the ninth run in the fourth to lead 9-4 before the Bearcats came back with seven late runs.
In the first inning, Worth County senior Parker Weaver earned a walk and then scored when center fielder Chip Cooper lined a double to center field. Cooper scored when Fletcher hit a ground ball to left field.
In the second inning, shortstop Cody Garwood singled and one out later, Cooper blasted a home run over the deepest part of the center field fence to tie the game at 4-4.
The Rams scored four more times in the third in an offensive spurt started with a single to left by Fletcher. Kilcrease belted a double to left that moved Fletcher to third. Fletcher scored on a wild pitch and then Christian McDonald reached on an error that allowed Kilcrease to score. Lalan Ellis and Weaver walked to load the bases before Cooper hit a line drive single to left to give the Rams an 8-4 lead.
Worth County added another run in the fourth when Fletcher singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Rams put together 12 hits on the day, led by Fletcher with four and Cooper with three. Cooper knocked in five runs and scored twice for the Rams.
Fletcher started the game on the mound for Worth County and pitched two innings. He gave up six hits and four earned runs. Ellis and Drake Jones pitched two innings each in relief. Ellis allowed three hits and no runs and struck out two batters. Drake allowed three hits and four runs, only one of which was earned.
"We had a plan to pitch our guys two innings each to keep them sharp for next week, so we stuck with the plan. Kilcrease was our DH so it just made sense to bring him in the seventh. He was sharp. He got the first two and had the third batter, their nine hitter, 2-2 before their nine hitter fouled off a couple of balls and was able to get a walk."
The Rams will travel to Macon Monday for the first round of the playoffs against Rutland (16-7), the number two seed from Region 2.