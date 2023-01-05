Bainbridge rules at Monroe Invitational Wrestling Meet

The Bainbridge Bearcats swept the Monroe Invitational earlier this week, winning all four matches. Monroe gave them a close match, however, falling by a 40-34 tally to the Bearcats.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Bainbridge Bearcat wrestling team was one of five teams competing Wednesday at the Monroe Invitational in Albany and ruled the day by defeating the other teams.

 

