ALBANY - A special, black-tie event is planned to honor former Monroe athletic director and coach Winfred Benson for his 40 years of service with money raised to benefit the different programs of Monroe Comprehensive High School.
"He was my high school football coach back at Monroe," said Dougherty head football coach Johnny Gilbert said of Benson. "He has been making a difference in Albany for a lot of years. This is a project to give him some honor he deserves and raise money for Monroe at the same time."
The banquet is planned for April 15 in the ballroom at Albany State West. Tickets for the banquet are $50 per person but contributions to the Benson Project can also be made at Georgia Community Bank.
The Benson Project Committee is responsible for putting this special event together, led by President Vernorris Bradley and Vice President Shirley Brown. Other committee officers include Shandrea Thorne, secretary, Lynwood Givens/Carlton Arnold - treasurer; social media - Tracy Malone-Drayton; program media - Lawanna Johnson; local media William Johnson and director of class rosters - Coleman Camp and James Penn.
