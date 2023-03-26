ALBANY - A special, black-tie event is planned to honor former Monroe athletic director and coach Winfred Benson for his 40 years of service with money raised to benefit the different programs of Monroe Comprehensive High School.

"He was my high school football coach back at Monroe," said Dougherty head football coach Johnny Gilbert said of Benson. "He has been making a difference in Albany for a lot of years. This is a project to give him some honor he deserves and raise money for Monroe at the same time."

