ATHENS-----The Georgia Bulldogs (15-9) are in the middle of a nine-game stretch that features just one home date and that is Wednesday versus Georgia Southern (12-12) at Foley Field. First pitch will be at 6:02 p.m. (SECN+) and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Last week, Georgia went 2-2, beating Georgia State at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville and then went 1-2 at Auburn. The Eagles dropped a Sun Belt Conference road series to Southern Miss this past weekend. After the midweek game with the Eagles, Georgia heads to Nashville to face No. 4 Vanderbilt (19-5, 6-0 SEC). The Commodores have opened SEC play with sweeps of No. 3 Ole Miss in Nashville and Mississippi State in Starkville.

