GAINESVILLE, FLA.----Charlie Condon hit three home runs Friday while Connor Tate’s grand slam was part of a seven-run ninth as the Bulldogs stunned second-ranked Florida 13-11 in front of a crowd of 6,994 at Condron Ballpark.

The Bulldogs (19-15, 4-9 SEC) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third highlighted by a two-run home run by Condon, his team-leading 14th of the year, and this one on his 20th birthday. The blast to left extended his on base streak to 33 games. Georgia’s first run scored on a sacrifice bunt by Ben Anderson.

