ATHENS-----Connor Tate's grand slam followed by a Parks Harber walk-off blast completed a five-run outburst to stun fifth-ranked Arkansas and complete a sweep of the Razorbacks Saturday in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,688.

"It was just an awesome feeling," Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. "This team deserves it. We had some tough sledding the first few weeks, but playing better, certainly. To get that sweep was huge for our out team. It's hard to do that against anybody, I don't care who you are playing, but to do in the league against a top five team, that's really good baseball team. I'm just excited for the guys. Things weren't going our way early, but we've still got four weekends left, and we put ourselves in a better conversation. We just have to keep the momentum going."

