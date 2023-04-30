Jacksonville State vs Georgia (2/19/23)

Georgia infielder Mason LaPlante (3) during Georgia’s game against Jacksonville State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

 Kari Hodges

OXFORD, MISS.-----Ole Miss posted an 8-7 walk-off to claim the rubber game of a series over Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 9,532 at Swayze Field.

The Bulldogs had tied the game in the eighth and again in the ninth, and each time Ole Miss answered. With one out in the ninth, Anthony Calarco reached on a base hit. After an intentional walk to Will Furniss, TJ McCants lined a single to left. Graduate Connor Tate ran up to the ball and fired it home to catcher Fernando Gonzalez but pinch-runner Judd Utermark was able to score on the play to end the contest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports