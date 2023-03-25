ALBANY - The Valwood Valiants got a sterling pitching performance from freshman Matthew Kerrigan and Valwood smacked 11 hits against Deerfield-Windsor pitching to beat the Knights 7-1 in Albany Friday evening.

The Valiants put together three singles and a passed ball together in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Valwood added two more in the third, three in the fifth, and a final run in the sixth inning.

