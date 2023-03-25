ALBANY - The Valwood Valiants got a sterling pitching performance from freshman Matthew Kerrigan and Valwood smacked 11 hits against Deerfield-Windsor pitching to beat the Knights 7-1 in Albany Friday evening.
The Valiants put together three singles and a passed ball together in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Valwood added two more in the third, three in the fifth, and a final run in the sixth inning.
Deerfield-Windsor freshman Grayson Spears singled in the fourth to knock in the Knights' only run. Chewy Willis had opened the inning with a double to center and moved to third on a single from Davis Coleman.
Thomas Ray took the loss on the mound for the Knights. He pitched five innings and gave up 10 hits and six earned runs. He walked one and struck out five. Coleman pitched the final two innings. He allowed two hits and one earned run.
The Knights are now 6-9 on the season and will play Thursday in Phenix City, Ala. against Glenwood and then host Glenwood in Albany Friday evening at 6:30.
Worth County splits doubleheader with CookADEL - Worth County senior Chip Cooper belted a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning of game one Friday afternoon to give the Rams a 4-3 win over the Cook Hornets in Adel. The Hornets held off a late rally from the Rams in game two to win 6-4.
Christian McDonald reached on an error by the first baseman to begin the seventh inning in game one for the Rams. After a fielder's choice by Luke Rogers, Cody Garwood singled to center to put two runners on base. After Parker Weaver flew out to center, Cooper belted a hard line drive to right field to score both base runners and give the Rams a 4-2 lead.
The Hornets scored a run in the seventh thanks to an error, but it wasn't enough as the Rams held on for the win.
Avery Kilcrease earned the win on the mound for the Rams. He pitched six innings and allowed five hits. He gave up two earned runs, no walks and struck out five. Lalan Ellis pitched the seventh and earned a save. He gave up no hits and an unearned run. Ellis struck out two batters.
In game two it looked as though the Rams would keep their hot streak going. Parker Weaver walked in the first inning and Cooper followed with a home run over the centerfield fence to give the Rams an early 2-0 lead.
However, the Hornets match the two runs in the bottom of the first and added another in the second and three more in the fourth to lead 6-2.
Down 6-2 heading into the seventh, Garwood opened the seventh with a single to left and Weaver followed with a walk. A passed ball moved both runners up a base and Cooper hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Garwood. Weaver scored on a passed ball to bring the score to 6-4 but that was all the Rams could get.
Drake Jones took the loss on the mound for the Rams. He pitched three and one-third innings, giving up five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out two. Lalan Ellis completed the game and pitched two and two-thirds innings. He allowed two hits and one run. He struck out three.
The Rams are now 9-6 overall and 4-3 in the region. They will play Sumter County in Americus Tuesday and then host the Panthers in Sylvester Friday for a doubleheader. Game time Friday at Pope Park is 4:00 p.m.
