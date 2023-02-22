Baseball Round-Up: DWS, Worth, Terrell Aca., and Lee Co. all win

Deerfield-Windsor 11 Stratford 6
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights beat Stratford Academy for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time by an 11-6 final. The Knights won 3-2 Monday with a walk-off hit by Tillman Dew.
Dew belted a double and a triple to knock in three runs Tuesday night in Macon as the Knights pounded out 11 hits. Chewy Willis, Davis Coleman, Luke Daniel, and Dew each had two hits. Brantley Michlig also batted in two runs.
Landon Misamore pitched four innings to earn the win on the mound. He gave up four runs, three earned, walked five, and struck out five. Coleman pitched two scoreless innings in relief and Grayson Spears closed the game on the mound.
Worth County 9 Cairo 0
The Worth County Rams (3-1) jumped on Cairo (2-3)early Tuesday afternoon with seven runs in the first inning and then three pitchers combined to throw a two-hit, 9-0 shut-out over the Syrupmakers.
The Rams picked up 10 hits against Syrupmaker pitching led by two hits each from Chip Cooper, Owen Fletcher, Luke Smith, and Christian McDonald. Smith, McDonald, and Cody Garwood each knocked in two runs.
Drake Jones pitched five innings and took the win on the mound. He gave up one hit and struck out five. Lalan Ellis and Owen Hancock each pitched an inning in relief.
The Rams will play in Cordele Friday at 6 p.m. against the Crisp County Cougars (2-1).
Terrell Academy 4 Grace Christian 3
Daylor Drawdy grounded out but knocked in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to break a 3-3 tie and give Terrell Academy a 4-3 win on opening day at Terrell Academy in Dawson. Dawdry had two hits, a sacrifice fly, and knocked in two runs for the Eagles.
The Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Gavin Lacey walked and Dawdry followed with a bunt to third where Grace Christian committed an error that allowed Lacey to score and Dawdry to end up at second base.
Dozier Swain walked to begin the second inning and went to third on a single to left by Jay Austin. The bases were loaded on another Cougar on a hit by Ethan Askew. Harrison Dozier hit into a fielder's choice that scored Swain. Later in the inning, Dawdry hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Askew and put the Eagles ahead 3-0. The Cougars tied the game 3-3 in the third and there was no more scoring until Dawdry's ground out in the sixth.
Carter Kennedy started the game on the mound for the Eagles and pitched four innings. He gave up three runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out three. Trevor Shiply pitched the final three innings for the Eagles. He gave three hits, but no runs or walks and struck out 7.
Terrell Academy will host Glenwood Thursday and Southwest Georgia next Tuesday in Dawson. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Lee Co. 7 Colquitt Co. 6
The Lee County Trojans improved their season record to 5-1 Tuesday with a 7-6 win in eight innings. Brent Smith singled in the top of the eighth then scored the winning run on a line drive single to left by Carter Singletary.
Smith, Durrah Butler, and Pete Patterson each had two hits as the Trojans put together nine hits in the game. Butler led with two RBI. Patterson had a double and Gavin Brinkley tripled for Lee County's two extra-base hits.
Billy Myler started on the mound for the Trojans and pitched four and a third innings allowing five hits and two runs. Greyson Holley and Gavin Brinkley also pitched before Connor Hall closed the game and took the win. He pitched two and a third innings, giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out two.
The Trojans will be away at Wilcox County Friday and then host Bainbridge Tuesday in Leesburg. The first pitch for both games is set for 6 p.m.