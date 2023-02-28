ALBANY - First Presbyterians Day School lefthander Wills Handberry handcuffed the Deerfield-Windsor batters Tuesday afternoon as the Vikings beat the Knights 10-0 at Deerfield-Windsor. The win improves FDP's record to 6-2 while the Knights fell to 2-4.

"They are a good hitting team," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle Keen. "We also helped them out with some errors. You can't give teams four and five outs an inning. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance and it was tough to get anything going."

