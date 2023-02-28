ALBANY - First Presbyterians Day School lefthander Wills Handberry handcuffed the Deerfield-Windsor batters Tuesday afternoon as the Vikings beat the Knights 10-0 at Deerfield-Windsor. The win improves FDP's record to 6-2 while the Knights fell to 2-4.
"They are a good hitting team," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle Keen. "We also helped them out with some errors. You can't give teams four and five outs an inning. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance and it was tough to get anything going."
Handberry allowed only three hits and struck out five batters in four innings of work. Meanwhile, the Vikings smacked 10 hits including three from Hayden Aulds, two from Colton McDonald, and a solo home run from Gavin Spillers.
The Knights got singles from Grayson Spears, Parks Cohen, and Landon Misamore.
Luke Daniel started the game on the mound for the Knights and pitched three innings. He gave up six hits and four earned runs. He walked one and struck out three. Spears followed with one inning on the mound. He gave up two hits and three earned runs. Chewy Willis ended the game on the mound and almost got the Knights out of a bases-loaded jam that ended the game early. He inherited the bases loaded in the fifth with no outs and struck two batters out. However, the Vikings scored two runs on an error.
The Knights will travel to Macon to play First Presbyterian again on Friday. Tuesday they will travel to Schley County and play at home again next Friday against Southwest Georgia Academy.
Terrell Academy 3 Southwest Georgia 1
The Terrell Academy Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth Tuesday to break a 1-1 tie and defeat the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors 3-1.
Jay Austin, Gavin Lacey, and Ethan Askew hit back-to-back-to-back singles to begin the sixth inning and Harrison Dozier made it four singles in a row to score Austin. After one out, Daylor Drawdy smacked a sacrifice fly to right to score Lacey.
Trevor Shipley started the game on the mound for the Eagles and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out five. Carter Kennedy took the win on the mound in relief. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and no runs.
Lee County 12 Bainbridge 4
Lee County first baseman Josh Barnes homered and singled Tuesday to knock in four runs and help the Lee County Trojans beat Bainbridge 12-4 in Leesburg.
Though Lee County scored in the bottom of the second, the Bearcats jumped on the board first with four runs in the top of the second. The Trojans put four runs up in the bottom of the third with three singles, a walk, an error, and a sacrifice fly from Weston Bryan to get the Trojans a lead. Lee County added three more in the fourth and then four more in the sixth - three of which scored on Barnes' home run.
Billy Myler took the win on the mound for the Trojans. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits and four runs - three of which were earned. He did not allow any walks and he struck out three. Connor Hall pitched the seventh inning in relief, allowing one hit and no runs. He struck out two of the four batters he faced.
The Trojans will host Schley County Friday afternoon beginning at 5:30.
Irwin County 11 Worth County 4
Three walks, four singles, back-to-back doubles, and a sacrifice all in one inning gave Irwin County seven runs in the fop of the sixth inning to blow open a 4-4 game and beat the Rams of Worth County 11-4 in Sylvester Tuesday afternoon.
Irwin County (5-2) led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth when Worth County put three runs on the board to tie the game with a three-run homer from freshman Avery Kilcrease. Christian McDonald and Lalan Ellis started the inning off with singles before Kilcrease's smash over the left field fence.
Drake Jones started the game on the mound for the Rams and pitched four innings. He gave up six hits and four runs with four walks and one strikeout. Owen Fletcher came on in the fifth and pitched one and two-thirds innings. He gave up seven hits and seven runs. He walked three and struck out three. Cody Garwood finished on the mound for the Rams. He pitched one and one-third innings, with no hits or runs.
Worth County will host Cairo Thursday afternoon at Pope Park in Sylvester. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
