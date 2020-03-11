Things looked good for the Pelham Hornets early in their region battle with Terrell County Monday afternoon in Dawson when pitcher Levi Jacobs started the game by striking out the side 1-2-3. But early on the game was extremely tight because Terrell County’s Quintavious Huckaby was just as effective for the Greenwave. However, later in the game costly errors led to Pelham runs and a game that was tight early, ended up being a 9-0 win for the Hornets.
Jacobs pitched all seven innings for the Hornets, giving up only three hits and striking out nine batters.
The Hornets took the lead in the fourth inning when Doug Curles led off the inning with a double to the left field corner and then moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored when Noah Russ smacked the ball to short and a bad throw allowed Curles to score and Russ raced to second base.
In the fifth the Hornets added two runs when Jeray Randall and Jacob Poitevint scored on a ball hit by Ethan Daughtry and two throwing errors on the play allowed the Hornets to cross home plate. That led Terrell County head coach Patrick Cuff to change pitchers and move Huckaby to first. Jadarius Robinson came to the mound for the Greenwave.
Jackson Curles walked in the sixth and after he stole second, Jake Tucker came in as a courtesy runner. Tucker ended up at third after Randall and Poitevint both walked. Daughtry then singled to left to score Tucker and Dakota McIntyre followed with a singled to score Randall and put the Hornets up 5-0.
Things came unglued for the Greenwave in the seventh with triples by Doug Curles and Levi Jacobs, plus a double by Jackson Curles as well as three walks. All that led to four runs in the final inning and put the nail in the coffin for the Greenwave.
Pelham is now 8-2 on the year and 5-1 in region play. The Hornets were to host Brooks County Wednesday afternoon in Pelham and then travel to Miller County next Monday and Baconton Charter next Tuesday.
The Greenwave falls to 2-1 on the year and 2-1 in the region. The Greenwave will travel to Baconton Charter Thursday and host Chattahoochee County Friday in Dawson.
Lee County 3 Tift County 0
The Lee County Trojans improved to 12-1 on the year Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 win over the Tift County Blue Devils in Leesburg.
Senior Hill Corley pitched six innings and Chandler Cannon pitched the seventh inning as the two combined for the shut out. Corley gave up six hits and one walk, but no runs and he struck-out six. Cannon sat down all three seventh inning batters to close the game.
The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning on a single by Cooper Ray. First baseman Jeff Bryan belted a hard-hit line drive to left to score Luke Addison who had walked.
Owen Manning took the loss on the mound for the Blue Devils.
The Trojans were scheduled to host Upson-Lee Wednesday afternoon in Leesburg and then travel to Warner Robins for a region battle with Northside on Friday.
Terrell Academy 2 Crisp Academy 0
Terrell Academy seniors Cameron Jones and Garrett Sloan combined for a no-hitter Tuesday afternoon and the Eagles beat Crisp Academy 2-0 in a region game in Dawson.
Jones pitched six innings with no hits or runs and struck-out four batters. Sloan struck out all three batters in the seventh to end the game.
The Eagles got two runs in the sixth inning to end the 0-0 tie. With one out, Sloan singled to left and advanced to second when Jay Murdock was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. The bases were load after Que Wright walked and Sloan scored on a ball hit by Ethan Gay who reached on an error by the first baseman. Ross West batted in the second run with a sacrifice fly to center to score Travis Shipley who had entered the game to run for Murdock.
The Eagles are now 2-1 on the season and will travel to Camilla for a region contest with Westwood (3-1) Friday at 4 p.m.
Worth County 6 Colquitt County 5
The Worth County Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season Tuesday with a 6-5 win over the Colquitt County Packers.
The Packers took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Cole Whatley, but the Rams scored two runs in the seventh with three walks, two errors and a sacrifice bunt. The Colquitt shortstop couldn’t handle a ball hit by Gabe Burger with the bases loaded and that sent Chip Cooper home for the winning run.
Jack Fletcher took the win on the mound for the Rams, who had came on to relieve Jeremiah Reddell in the sixth. Reddell had given up two runs on three hits and struck-out four. Fletcher gave up three hits and three runs and struck out three.
Gabe Burger had three hits on the day for the Rams.
Worth County is now 10-1 on the season and will host Brooks County in Sylvester Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.