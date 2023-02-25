Baseball Round-Up: Worth County wins big; Lee County, Deerfield-Windsor fall

Worth County's Coy Etheredge (7) belted three hits and knocked in three runs Friday to help the Rams beat Crisp County 17-0.

 Joe Whitfield

Worth County 17 Crisp County 0

Worth County senior Parker Weaver had four hits in four at-bats, scored twice, and knocked in seven runs Friday to lead Worth County (4-1) to a 17-0 rout of Crisp County (2-3). On the mound, two pitchers - Owen Hancock and Lalan Ellis combined for a one-hitter.

