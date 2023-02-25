Baseball Round-Up: Worth County wins big; Lee County, Deerfield-Windsor fall

Worth County senior Parker Weaver had four hits in four at-bats, scored twice, and knocked in seven runs Friday to lead Worth County (4-1) to a 17-0 rout of Crisp County (2-3). On the mound, two pitchers - Owen Hancock and Lalan Ellis combined for a one-hitter.
Coy Etheredge smacked three hits including a double and batted in three runs. Cody Garwood also had two hits and an RBI.
Hancock pitched four innings, giving up one hit, walking four, and striking out 10. Ellis pitched the fifth inning with no hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.
The Rams will host Irwin County - their only loss so far this season - on Tuesday at Pope Park. First pitch is planned for 5:30.
Wilcox County 5 Lee County 2
Wilcox County (2-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push their lead to 5-1 heading into the final inning and then held on for a 5-2 win over Lee County (6-2). Wilcox won though Lee County had more hits. The Trojans committed four errors and Wilcox had none.
Josh Barnes and Brent Smith each had two hits for the Trojans. Smith hit a double for Lee County's only extra-base hit. Brayden Proctor and Durrah Butler each had an RBI.
Butler started the game for the Trojans on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out six. Greyson Holley pitched the final inning and gave up two hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out three.
Schley County 8 Deerfield-Windsor 3
Schley County (2-2) built a 7-1 lead with four runs in the fourth inning and defeated Deerfield-Windsor (2-3) 8-3.
Senior Davis Coleman started the game on the mound for the Knights. He pitched three innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out one. Chewy Willis took the mound for the next three innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out four. Luke Daniel pitched the seventh for the Knights allowing one hit with no runs, walks or strikeouts.
Willis led the Knights at the plate with two hits in four at-bats and he scored a run. Coleman knocked in two runs on one hit and shortstop Grayson Spears knocked in a run on one hit.
The Knights will host First Presbyterian Day School Tuesday with first pitch set for 5:30 in Albany.