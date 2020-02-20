Though state basketball playoffs are still taking center stage, high school baseball season is well underway, and three area teams won Wednesday. Deerfield-Windsor opened their season with a 15-1 win over Westover, Lee County beat Thomas Central 4-2 and Worth County beat Fitzgerald 10-5.
The Knights of Deerfield-Windsor got strong starting pitching from senior Joe Morgan who pitched three innings, giving up only a single to Cameron Hopkins, a striking out nine batters. Westover’s Malcom Mathis couldn’t get the ball where the umpire wanted in the first inning and had three walks, a double and a hit batsmen in the first inning.
After Garrett Watson walked to open the bottom of the first and then stole second, Grayson Darby smacked a double into the left field corner to score Watson and put the Knights up 1-0. With the bases loaded, Davis Coleman got an RBI after getting hit by a pitch and the Knights scored a third run when Morgan hit the ball to short and the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag.
Morgan’s hit was off Antonio James who had taken over on the mound for the Patriots. After that, James struck out the next three batters to end the inning. However, the Knights added five more runs in the second, three more in the third and four more in the fourth to end the game in five innings.
While winning on the mound, Morgan also led at the plate with two hits and three RBI. The Knights also got three RBI from Walker Revell.
The Knights will play Monroe Tuesday at Addison Field on the Deerfield-Windsor campus with first pitch planned for 5 p.m. Westover will play Monroe Friday at Paul Eames Park. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Lee County 4 Thomas Central 2
The Lee County Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday to come from behind and beat Thomas County Central 4-2 in Leesburg.
The Thomas Central pitching was strong and allowed only four hits by the Trojans, but Hill Corley connected for two doubles in the game. Seth Nelson and Chase Somers had the other Trojans hits.
Cooper Ray, Luke Powell and Chandler Cannon teamed up on the mound for the Trojans, giving up a combined five hits on the day. Powell and Cannon were each charged with one run.
Worth County 10 Fitzgerald 5
The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes jumped on Worth County for five runs in the fifth inning, but the Rams responded with four of their own in the fifth, another in the sixth and four more in the seventh to remain unbeaten with a 10-5 win Wednesday afternoon. The win keeps the Rams unbeaten with a 4-0 record.
Heading into the sixth tied 5-5, the Rams grabbed the lead in the sixth when Bailey Coker doubled on a 1-2 count to knock in a run. The Rams added four more runs in the seventh on hits by Jack Fletcher and Gabe Burger. In all the Rams had nine hits including three doubles. Other than Coker, Griffin Melton and Jeremiah Reddell also doubled. Fitzgerald walked 11 Worth County batters.
Melton took the win on the mound for Worth County, pitching two innings in relief. He gave up no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four batters.
The Rams will travel to Thomasville Wednesday to take on the Yellow Jackets of Thomas County Central. Game time is 5:45 p.m.
