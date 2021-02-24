The Lee County Trojans built an early 5-1 lead over the Colquitt County Packers Tuesday in Moultrie, but saw that lead slip away and the Packers took a 6-5 decision to put the Trojans 0-4 on the young baseball season.
Pitcher Drew Dixon singled in the first inning to score Kaden Wilson and Luke Addison to put the Trojans up 2-0. In the second inning, Jeff Bryan singled to score two more runs as Wilson and Alex Newton crossed home plate. That put Lee County ahead 4-1. It was Newton that singled in a run in the third inning to score Dixon and put the Trojans ahread 5-1.
The Packers added a run in the third, then scored three in the fourth and another in the fifth to take the lead. The Trojans had chances late, but were unable to get that needed hit.
“We had a chance to tie or take the lead in the sixth,” said Lee County head coach Brian Trivette. “We had the bases loaded with only one out, but a strikeout looking and a ground out ended it. We did hit better today with our four guys up front.”
The Trojans outhit the Packers 12-7, including a perfect 3-3 day at the plate for Luke Addison. Bryan, Dixon, Newton and Wilson each had two hits in the game. Dixon started out strong on the mound early for the Trojans, but took the loss, giving up only one hit, walking six and striking out two. After a rough outing on the mound for Evan Odom, Owen Greene closed the game on the mound for Lee County.
Saturday the Trojans will host Mountain View of Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. and Harris County at 4 p.m.
Worth County 14 Westover 5
The Westover Patriots took an early 2-1 lead over the Worth County Rams Tuesday at the Paul Eames Complex in Albany, but the Rams bounced back five runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh to win 14-5.
Tied 4-4 heading into the fifth inning, the Rams put together two singles- by Austin Clark and Cameryn Lewis, four walks and a wild pitch in the top of the fifth score five runs to take a 9-4 lead, In the seventh the Rams added five more runs with three singles — by Derrick Williams, Owen Fletcher, and Owen Hancock, two errors a walk and a hit batsman.
Chip Cooper started on the mound for the Rams and pitched three innings, earning the win. He gave five hits and two earned runs. He struck out six batters and walked three. Owen Hancock pitched the final four innings in relief. He gave up three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
The Patriots were led offensively by Antonio James and James Smith who each had two hits. Smith had the Patriots only extra base hit with a double. Rodney Bullard stole two bases and scored twice for the Patriots.
Andrew Perry started on the mound for Westover and took the loss. He gave up four hits and four runs in 2 and ⅔ innings. He struck out four batters. Nathan Surface, Antonio James and Alexander Ingram also pitched for the Patriots.
