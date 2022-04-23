LEESBURG — A sixth-inning rally fell one run short in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against Valdosta and the Lee County baseball lost 4-3 after blasting the Wildcats 16-4 in the first game and securing the second seed in Region 1-AAAAAA.
The doubleheader Friday ended the regular season for Lee County with a season record of 16-12 and 5-4 in region play.
For the first four innings of Game 2, it was a pitching duel between Lee County's Dallas Nesbit and Valdosta's Max Newbern. Neither team could do anything offensively early thanks to strong pitching and good defense from both teams. The Wildcats did have a threat in the first inning, but Valdosta's Newbern smacked a hard hit ball to third base and Lee County's Garrett Page lunged hard for the ball, picked it up, and started a double play that ended the inning.
That changed in the fifth when Valdosta got a break. Emerson hit a grounder to shortstop Tripp Thomas, but just in front of Thomas the ball bounced up and the senior shortstop had trouble getting the ball and Emerson reached on an error. With two outs, it looked like the Trojans would keep the game scoreless, but a Nesbit pitch got away and hit a batter, then Valdosta added back-to-back singles to put two runs on the board.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the sixth to go up 4-0 before the Trojans were finally able to get to Newbern. Gavin Brinkley led off the inning with a walk and one out later, Owen Greene doubled to left to score Brinkley and put the Trojans on the board. Alex Newton followed with a line-drive single to center that scored Greene. With two outs, Page singled to move Newton to third. Newton scored on an error by the right fielder. Valdosta changed pitchers and Caden King hit the ball to the shortstop, who threw to first to end the inning. Chris Robinson singled to begin the seventh for the Trojans but no one else could knock him in and the Wildcats held on for the win.
Nesbit took the loss on the mound for the Trojans. He pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and four runs — only two of which were earned. He struck out eight batters and did not walk any.
Newbern claimed the win for the Wildcats, pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs, two of which were earned, five hits, and struck out four.
The Wildcats also led 4-0 in the first game but the Trojans sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored 11 runs on eight singles, a walk, an error and a hit batsman. It began with a fly ball to third by Brayden Proctor that Valdosta's third baseman dropped. Alex Newton singled, then Cameron Paul singled to score the first run. Luke Powell followed with a single to load the bases before Valdosta intentionally walked Tripp Thomas to make the score 4-2. Peyton Tompkins then singled to score two more runs before Owen Greene singled to score Thomas and put the Trojans up 5-4.
Gavin Brinkley bunted but reached base to load the bases. Lacey walked to bring another run and Proctor was hit by a pitch to score again, still with the bases loaded. Newton singled again to score two more runs and then Proctor scored on a sacrifice fly by Paul. Newton scored the final run of the inning on a single by Thomas.
The Trojan attack continued in the next inning. Greene led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and Brinkley followed with a line drive to center and ended up on third base with a triple. A sacrifice fly by Proctor scored Brinkley, The Trojans added more runs on hits by Newton and Powell coupled with a Valdosta error and two hit batsmen.
In all, the Trojans smacked 13 hits led by Newton and Greene with three each. Thomas led with three RBIs while Newton, Paul and Tompkins each knocked in two.
Gavin Smith earned the win on the mound for the Trojans. He pitched all five innings, giving up six hits and four runs — two of which were earned. He struck out two and walked two.
Baconton Charter 4, Deerfield-Windsor 1
BACONTON — The Baconton Charter Blazers ended their regular season Friday with a 4-1 win over Deerfield-Windsor in Baconton.
Junior Will Worsham pitched five strong innings allowing only two hits and one run to take the win on the mound for the Blazers. He struck out seven batters. The win improves Baconton's season record to 19-4 while Deerfield-Windsor is now 13-14.
The Blazers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning when walks by Grayson White and Landan Jones and a bunt by Hunter Hoskins loaded the bases. Then back-to-back errors by the Knights of Deerfield-Windsor allowed all three runners to score and give the Blazers a 3-0 lead.
Caden Brooks doubled to lead off the fifth for Baconton Charter and scored on a ground out by Jimmy Woods for the final Blazer run.
Deerfield-Windsor also got a run in the fifth when Chewy Willis scored on a sacrifice fly by Will Plowden for the Knight's only run.
The Knights had their chances but left 12 runners on base in the game. Davis Coleman led the Knights with two of the team's three hits on the day.
