Lee County’s Smith Pinson pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout Friday and struck-out 12 batters to lead the Trojans to a 3-0 win over Thomas County Central on senior night in Leesburg.
The Thomas County Central pitchers kept Lee County off the bases as well until the bottom of the sixth. With the game tied 0-0, the Trojans got home runs from Luke Addison and Alex Newton to score three runs to end the scoring drought.
The win is Lee County’s second of the young season and the Trojans are now 2-6. They will host Tift County Tuesday in Leesburg. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45.
Baconton Charter 17 Mitchell Co. 2
The Baconton Charter Blazers scored six runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second inning to run rule the Mitchell County Eagles in three innings.
The Blazers belted 12 hits in three innings, led by Brooks with three and two from Vann and Worsham. Brooks and Vann batted in three runs each and Worsham scored three runs. Brooks tripled while Vann and Jones each hit doubles for the Blazers.
Shiver and Worsham pitched for the Blazers.
Brookwood 5, Terrell Academy 0
The Terrell Academy Eagles (1-1) could manage only one hit against Brookwood’s Harper McClendon Friday and the Warriors(2-3) took a 5-0 win.
The Warriors opened up a 2-0 lead in the first against Terrell’s Will Denham, then added two more in the second against Lawrence Carpenter. The Warriors added their fifth run later.
The only hit the Eagles got was a single in the fourth inning by Jay Murdock.
The Eagles will host Valwood Tuesday in Dawson. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
