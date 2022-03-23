DAWSON — The Terrell Academy baseball team scored 19 runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added seven more in the second, including a grand slam by sophomore Dozier Swain, as the Eagles blasted Crisp Academy 26-0 Tuesday afternoon in Dawson.
The Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning before the Wildcats were able to secure an out and the Wildcats used three pitchers in the first inning, but none could stop the onslaught. The Eagles took advantage of several Wildcat errors but also had some big hits against the Crisp pitching.
The Eagles were up 6-0 when senior Jay Murdoch, a Mississippi State baseball signee, smashed a hard live drive past the first baseman to score two more runs. Trevor Shipley followed with a single to score a run and then Daylor Drawdy ripped the ball to the right-field fence to score two more runs and knock out the first of the Wildcat pitchers.
The second Wildcat pitcher did finally get an out on a pop fly, but moments later sophomore David Kile bounced a ball off o the left-field fence to plate two more runs. The inning finally ended with a well-executed double play by the Wildcats but TA was up 19-0.
While the Wildcats couldn't find a pitcher to stop the Eagles, Terrell Academy pitchers had little trouble. Shipley started the game, Carter Kennedy pitched a perfect second inning and Swain pitched the third. In all, the Terrell pitchers allowed one hit and two walks.
The Eagles are now 5-3 on the season and will host Southwest Georgia Academy Friday in Dawson. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Lowndes 6, Lee County 5
The Lee County Trojans scored five runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and take a 5-3 lead over the Lowndes Vikings, but Lowndes responded with three more in the bottom of the sixth to edge the Trojans 6-5 Tuesday afternoon.
Caden King singled to center to start the fifth, then walks by Luke Powell, and Braydon Proctor loaded the bases before Cameron Paul smacked a line drive to right to score the first Trojan run. Powell scored when Tripp Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Proctor scored on an error when the shortstop couldn't handle a hard-hit ball from Owen Greene. Paul then scored when Alex Newton was hit by a pitch. The final run for the Trojans can when Garrett Page walked to push Thomas across home plate.
The Trojans managed just three hits against Lowndes pitching.
On the mound for the Trojans, Owen Greene pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up six runs, five of which were earned. He gave up 10 hits and three walks while striking out nine. Will Henderson recorded the other 1/3 inning.
The Trojans are now 8-6 on the season and scheduled to play Schley County at home Thursday in Leesburg. The first pitch is set for 5:45 p.m.
Baconton Charter 11, Seminole County 1
The Baconton Charter Blazers recorded a big region win over Seminole County Tuesday afternoon, winning easily 11-1. The Blazers got three hits each from Reid Shiver and Jimmy Woods. Shiver batted in three runs, Woods knocked in two, and Bernardo Marquez also knocked in two runs.
Will Worsham took the win on the mound for the Blazers. He pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He walked four and struck out six.
The win improves the Blazers' record to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in region play. Baconton is scheduled to host Randolph-Clay Friday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.