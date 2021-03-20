The Worth County Rams swept two important region baseball games from Early County in a doubleheader Friday evening in Blakely, winning Game 1 4-1 and the nightcap 7-3
The wins put the Rams' season record at 8-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 1-AA.
The Rams jumped on top in the first inning in both games with first-inning runs. Senior Worth Smith hit a sacrifice fly to score shortstop Cameryn Lewis, who had singled to start the game. The Rams added another run in the fifth when Clint Bragg scored on a wild pitch to put the Rams ahead 2-1. Bragg was in to run for pitcher Owen Hancock who had reached on an error.
After the Bobcats closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Rams secured the win with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Parker Weaver reached base on an error and Jacob Perrin followed with a walk. Luke Smith then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third before Lewis smacked a double to score one run and then Griffin Melton hit a sacrifice fly to left to score the second run of the inning.
Hancock took the win on the mound for the Rams, pitching six innings, giving up only two hits and one unearned run. He walked three batters and struck out nine. Worth Smith pitched the seventh inning to record the save.
In Game 2, the Rams jumped ahead in the first with a single by center fielder Chip Cooper. Cooper belted three hits and knocked in three runs in the game as the Rams built a 7-0 lead before the Bobcats managed to score late in the game. Worth Smith also had three RBI on two hits.
Griffin Melton pitched five innings to take the win on the mound. He gave up four hits, two earned run and two walks. He struck out eight. Cooper pitched the final two innings for the save. He gave up one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out four.
The Rams move head-on into the region's strongest teams with a trip to Thomasville on the schedule Tuesday and then a doubleheader in Sylvester against Cook County.
Lee County splits doubleheader with Thomas Central
Lee County right fielder Luke Addison doubled in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and help the Trojans beat the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets 3-1 in the first game of Friday night's doubleheader in Thomasville. The Yellow Jackets won Game 2 despite late efforts from the Trojans, 8-6. The split gives the Trojans a 4-9 record on the season.
Game 1 was scoreless until the top of the sixth when senior Kaden Wilson scored on a wild pitch. Wilson had walked to start the inning and had gotten to third with a single by Cooper Ray and a sacrifice bunt by Addison. The Trojans had runners at second and third base with only one out, but were unable to get any more runs across the plate until Addison's double in the the eighth. Wilson started the eighth with a single and reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Ray before Addison smacked his game winning double. The Trojans added the third run when Addison scored on a ground out by Drew Dixon.
Will Henderson closed the game on the mound for the Trojans and earned the win. He pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs with two hits and a strike out. Owen Greene pitched a strong five innings in relief of starter Smith Pinson, who pitched the first inning. Greene allowed one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
In the second game, the Yellow Jackets looked to blow out the Trojans as they built a 7-1 lead after two innings, but the Trojans kept working. Lee County never got the big inning, but scored ia run in each inning thereafter. Trojans got two RBI hits from Addison as well as RBI hits from Luke Powell, Tripp Thomas and Cooper Ray.
Henderson took the loss on the mound in Game 2, after recording the win in game one. He gave up three runs on two hits in the first inning and was relieved by Evan Odom. The Jackets tagged Odom with four runs (two earned) on three hits. Dallas Nesbit, Chase Howell and Gavin all followed on the mound for the Trojans.
The Trojans will travel to Ellaville Monday for a game against Schley County and then host Chiles of Tallahassee Thursday afternoon in Leesburg.
Terrell Academy 8 Westwood 4
The Terrell Academy Eagles improved their season record to 4-2 Friday afternoon after beating rival Westwood 8-4 in Dawson. The Wildcats had jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Eagles responded with a run in the second on a hit by Travis Shipley then scored two more in the third to take the lead on a single by Jay Austin that scored two runs.
Leading 4-1 to start the fifth inning, the Eagles added three more runs with just one hit by Dayfor Drawdy. The Eagles benefited from two walks and a Westwood error to go with Drawdy's single to go ahead 7-1. But the Wildcats responded with three runs of their own.
Will Denham led the Eagles' 13-hit batting attack with three hits and scored two runs. Austin had two hits and three RBI, while Shipley knocked in one run with two hits.
On the mound, Shipley took the win for the Eagles, pitching six innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
The Eagles have home a region game Tuesday with Southwest Georgia and travel to Crisp Academy on Friday. Westwood will play at Crisp Academy on Tuesday and travel to Macon to face Windsor Academy Friday evening.
