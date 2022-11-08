ALBANY - Basketball is back...almost. The Dougherty Trojans boys and girls basketball teams took on the Upson-Lee Knights in a scrimmage Tuesday night that looked a lot like a regular season basketball game. The Trojans easily blew past the Knights 72-36 and the girls won a closer match-up 54-46.
The high-speed and intensity of the boys game began when neither team could score. Three minutes of the first quarter ticked off before the Trojans finally put some points on the board. Both teams raced up and down the floor with blocked shots, missed shots and turnovers until Markee Porter finally scored for the Trojans. Once the Trojans got going, the Knights had no answer. The score was 11-1 after the first quarter and 33-13 at the half. The Trojans stretched it to 58-27 at the end of three and the fourth quarter was shortened because the Knights were simply overmatched.
"We did some good things," head coach Bakari Bryant said after the game. "There are basic things we still need to improve such as blocking out and other basic fundamentals. The challenge we have coming Saturday night will be much bigger and we have to get better."
The Trojans were without five players who will join the team after the football season is finished. Twelve different Trojans got into the scoring book Tuesday night. Juwan Jinks led the scoring with 14 points, Kaleke Jinks-Singletary put in 12 and Jaion Burns added 10.
The Lady Trojans had a slow start as well against the Lady Knights. Upson-Lee led 8-0 before the Trojans finally put the ball into the basket. The Lady Knights held a 17-6 advantage after the first quarter, but late in the second quarter the Lady Trojans started to pick the ball away from the Knights and senior post player Charity Bellamy stole the ball and scored as the half-time buzzer sounded to close the Upson-Lee advantage to 24-17.
Sophomore shooting guard Jatiana Chambers got the Lady Trojan offense going with 12 third-quarter points after scoring only two in the first half. Her final two of the third quarter came as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter and give Dougherty their first lead of the night at 33-32. Once the Lady Trojans had the lead, they did not give the Lady Knights the chance to get back up.
Chambers and Bellamy each scored 17 points to lead the Lady Trojans.
"We started off extremely slow," said Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali. "We lacked intensity on defense and struggled offensively. I think the girls were a little nervous but we managed to shake it off and play a better second half. We picked up the intensity on defense and were able to force some turnovers that led to easy baskets."
"D'Asia Simmons gave us a big spark off the bench with her defensive pressure," Ali continued. "Jaja (Chambers) and Charity (Bellamy) made some big plays in the third quarter and we were able to ride that momentum until the end of the game. We still have a lot of work to do," the coach said. "We are going to learn from this and get better."
The Upson-Lee girls are coached by Monte Killins, formerly of Lee County High School and Mitchell County High School. He said he thought his team was just not in shape enough.
"We just ran out of gas," Killins said. "I was really proud of the effort the girls made, but we just have to work more on conditioning."
The Trojans are scheduled to play Lee County this Saturday at Albany State West's Coliseum. The girls game will tip off at noon Saturday and the boys game will follow.