The Georgia high school basketball state playoffs are in full swing and local schools will host some games in the Albany area this week, while others will hit the road. Monroe, Dougherty, Terrell County, Calhoun County, Mitchell County and Pelham all have teams that survived the first round or received first round byes in the GHSA playoffs. Deerfield-Windsor, Westwood and Terrell Academy all have state playoffs game in the GISA this week.
Tuesday
The first games this week are Tuesday night in the GISA. Deerfield-Windsor's girls will host two games on Tuesday. Cristo Rey and Trinity Christian will play at 6 p.m. at the W.T. Henry gymnasium on the Deerfield-Windsor campus and the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor (24-3) will follow with a game against Bethlehem Christian (10-14). The two winners will meet Friday night in Macon at Tatnall Square Academy.
In Camilla Tuesday night, Westwood will host two games as well. The Lady Cats of Westwood (20-4) will play Edmund Burke (12-14) at 7:30 Tuesday night in the second game. The first game will have Brandon Hall (9-12) against Memorial Day (6-16) which will tip-off at 6 p.m. The two winners play Friday night in Macon at Stratford Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Also Tuesday night, Terrell Academy’s Lady Eagles (13-9) will travel to Monticello and will play Gatewood (15-12) at Piedmont Academy at 6 p.m. If the Lady Eagles advance, they will face Piedmont (15-7), who received a first-round bye, Friday at 3 p.m. at Stratford.
Wednesday
The GHSA playoffs continue Wednesday with the Terrell County boys, Calhoun County girls and Pelham girls hosting. Terrell County (23-2) will play Drew Charter School of Atlanta (18-8) at 6 p.m. in Dawson. The Lady Cougars of Calhoun County (23-4) will play Emanuel County Institute (16-8) Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 in Edison. Pelham’s Lady Hornets (22-3) will host Wednesday at 6 p.m. and face Turner County (18-9) at the Hornet’s Nest in Pelham.
Also, in Dawson Wednesday night, the Terrell Academy Eagles (17-5) will face Monsignor Donovan Catholic (3-12) out of Athens. That game begins at 7:30 but there will be an earlier game between Young Americans Christian and Memorial Day at 6 p.m. The winners will play each other Saturday at 7:30 at Stratford Academy in Macon.
Traveling for games Wednesday will be Deerfield-Windsor's boys and Westwood’s boys. The Knights of Deerfield-Windsor (10-16) will travel to Loganville Christian (14-5) for a game at 7:30 while the Wildcats of Westwood (8-12) will play Brentwood (12-12) at Robert Toombs Academy in Lyons at 6 p.m. The winners play Saturday in Macon.
Thursday
Thursday night the GHSA state playoffs come to Albany when Greater Atlanta Christian comes to face Monroe. The Spartans of GAC (21-8) beat Lovett 71-70 in the first round of the state playoffs and will take on the Golden Tornadoes (20-6) who beat Benedictine. The boy’s game begins after the girls play and Greater Atlanta Christian is also the opponent in the girl’s play-off game.
The Lady Spartans come to Albany with a 14-9 record after beating Monroe’s region rival Crisp County 47-24. The Lady Tornadoes knocked off Southeast Bulloch to advance. The girls will tip-off at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ponderosa at Monroe.
The Lady Trojans of Dougherty will be on the road Thursday as they travel to Fayette County in south metro Atlanta to take on Sandy Creek. The Lady Trojans (19-10) beat Baldwin 60-59 to advance. Sandy Creek (17-10) beat Flowery Branch 50-43 to advance.
