BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Albany teams win five of six Friday night games

ALBANY - Region basketball competitions began Friday night with all three Albany schools competing with Monroe and Dougherty at home while Westover was on the road in Bainbridge. Both Dougherty and Monroe teams won Friday night while the Lady Patriots of Westover breezed to a big win and the Patriots fell in a close game against Bainbridge.
Dougherty Sweeps Crisp
The Dougherty Trojans built an early lead and then held the Crisp Cougars to just 10 second-half points to win 65-39 Friday night. Markelle Jones led the Trojans with 17 points, Jacob Stallworth scored 12, and Jai'on Burns added 11 in the win for Dougherty.
The Lady Trojans won big as well over Crisp 71-39. Dougherty senior Jacqueline Buchanan poured in a season-high 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Dougherty. Jatiana Chambers scored 18 points and handed out five assists while Charity Bellamy scored 11 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and blocked five shots.
Dougherty will be at Columbus Tuesday night, then host Monroe Friday night at home.
Monroe Sweeps Thomasville
The Golden Tornadoes trailed Thomasville at halftime 33-27 but outscored the Bulldogs 27-13 in the second half to win 54-46. Justin Burns led the Tornadoes with 18 points and Andrico Jackson added 12.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Tornadoes breezed past Thomasville for their seventh straight win by a 66-32 score. Saniyah Graham scored 24 points and handed out seven assists to lead Monroe. Cierra Lunsford followed with 19 points and 11 rebounds while AaLiyah Robinson scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. JKya Hatcher added nine points for the winners.
Monroe will travel to Cordele for region games Tuesday night.
Westover splits with Bainbridge
The Westover Patriots played a strong fourth quarter in a comeback effort Friday night in Bainbridge but fell just short as the Bearcats took a 54-50 win. Bainbridge led by 15 points in the third quarter and by 14 early in the fourth before the Patriots outscored the Patriots 18-11 in the final quarter, it just wasn't quite enough.
Kavon Johnson led Westover with 16 points, three assists, and eight rebounds. Kemari Leverette scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Traevion Wheeler added nine points, pulled down seven rebounds, and blocked two shots.
The No. 8-ranked Lady Patriots didn't have to worry about a comeback. Westover led the Lady Bearcats 28-9 at halftime and brought home a 55-34 win.
Westover will be home Tuesday night against Hardaway and home again Friday night against Cairo.