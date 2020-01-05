The Calhoun County Cougars swept two region battles this weekend with the boys beating Pelham 62-50 Friday night, then beating Mitchell County 68-39. The Lady Cougars belted third-ranked and previously unbeaten Pelham 58-35 and then beat Mitchell County 66-38.
Friday night Dejuan Enocher led the Cougars against Pelham with 19 points and Jahmad Wiley chipped in 15. Pelham countered with 14 from Darrell Starling as 12 from Kendrick Patterson.
In the girl’s game Friday night, Takia Davis led the Cougars with 20 points and Ayanni Mansfield scored 17 to lead the Lady Cougars. Taniyah Johnson led Pelham with 10.
Saturday night in Edison, Wiley led the Cougars with 18 points against Mitchell County, while Tykevious Curry scored 17 and Enocher added 15 in the win.
Scoring information for the girls game was not available.
The Cougars are now 11-2 on the year and the Lady Cougars are 7-4. The latest rankings put both Calhoun’s boys and girls at No. 5. They will host Chattahoochee County Tuesday night in Edison.
Worth County 53 Cook 43
The Worth County Rams opened their region schedule Saturday night with a 53-43 win over the Cook Hornets in Sylvester Saturday night. The Rams were led by Keonte with 15 points, followed by Jordan Curry and Elijah Smith who each scored 10. The Rams are now 4-8 overall and 1-0 in the region.
The Lady Rams won as well, blasting Cook 51-13. No individual scoring information was available.
Worth County hosts Miller County Tuesday night with the girls tipping off of at 6:00 p.m.
Pelham Sweeps Quitman Co.
Saturday night Pelham traveled to Georgetown for a region battle among Hornets. The Pelham Hornets took both games against the Quitman Co. Hornets as the boys won 59-33 and the girls won 57-42.
Jayden Parker and Jeremiah Stewart each scored 12 points for the Pelham Hornets and Darrell Startlin added 10.
In the girls’ game, Que’Dasha Ervin led Pelham with 14 points and Shanell Byrd added 11. Quitman County’s Clentina Trammell led all scorers with 19 points and Imoney Fryer added12 points and 7 rebounds.
The Pelham boys are now 5-4 on the year while the girls are 8-1. They travel to Thomasville to face the Yellow Jackets of Thomas County Central Tuesday night.
The Quitman Co. Boys are now 3-8 on the year while the girls are 7-4. They will travel to Camilla to face Mitchell County Tuesday night in another region contest.
