After a slow start offensively the fourth-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (17-4) opened things up in the second quarter to build a 34-10 halftime lead against the West Lauren Raiders (6-12) and breezed to a 68-30 win in the first round of the state boys basketball playoffs.
The Tornadoes only led 10-4 after the first quarter but outscored the Raiders 24-6 in the second quarter to open up the game and the game was never in double after that.
The Tornadoes got 20 points from Region Player of the Year Domonik Henderson to lead the scoring. Boss Diallo added 10 with a team-high eight rebounds, and Andrico Jackson followed with nine points — hitting three of four three point attempts.
“We handled the game well from a defensive perspective,” said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. “I was really proud of how we came out and communicated and limited our opponents offensively.”
A familiar foe in Carver-Columbus is next for the Golden Tornadoes. Carver beat Benedictine of Savannah 57-51 to advance. The Tigers are 9-6 on the season and may not be the state champions of the past, but still a formidable opponent.
“Carver is going to be another challenge for us,” Hoffpauir said. “They have size and they are physical. We have played against teams like that this season so we are familiar with that style of play. Our guys have to come out early with some intensity and make plays.”
Monroe will host Carver in Albany Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
Westover 66, Westide 62
The fifth-ranked Westover Patriots (11-5) advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs Wednesday night with a hard fought 66-62 win over Westside (14-6) in Macon.
The Patriots put four players in double figures led by Effrin Smith with 16 points. Shamir Wingfield and Kavon Johnson each added 14 and Isaac Abidde scored 10. Johnson hit eight of nine free throw attempts as Westover hit 21 of 30 free throw shots for a 70% shooting percentage. Abidde led in rebounding with 10.
Next the Patriots travel to Columbus to take on top-ranked Spencer. Spencer is 17-1 on the year and went through Region 2 with an 8-0 record. Spencer’s only loss came to St. Anne Pacelli in January.
Dougherty 70, Perry 31
The Dougherty Trojans breezed past Perry 70-31 with an effort that pleased their head coach as the team advanced to play 10th-ranked New Hampstead of Savannah. They whipped LaGrange Wednesday night 81-43.
The Trojans were led by Elijah West with 11 points and six steals, but everyone on the team contributed.
“This was a total team effort,” said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. “Everybody was able to get their name in the scorebook. Going 19 days before playing a game can be a little rough for young men. It can have a major effect on your timing,” said Bryant. “But with the emphasis we put on defense I felt confident with the slow start offensively. Now we got that monkey off our back it’s time to bring it all together. I’m known for having a sexy defense and that’s the direction were heading. A lot of people might have forgotten, but defense still wins championships.”
The Trojans will play New Hampstead in Savannah Saturday afternoon at 5:30.
Other Scores:
Boys
Lee County 67 Langston Hughes 52
Terrell County 89 Montgomery Co. 66
Pelham 57 Telfair Cp. 32
Mitchell Co. 67 Dooly Co. 60
Pacelli 70 Deerfield Windsor 43
Terrell Academy 66 Cottage 36
Brentwood 75 Westwood 48
Girls
Lee County 40 Lakeside 31
Pelham 50 Wilcox Co. 45
Calhoun Co. 64 Telfair Co. 32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.