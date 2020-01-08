The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights traveled to Chula Tuesday night and swept both varsity games from Tiftarea in the Region 3-AAA opener for both teams. The Knights capped the night with a 64-53 win over the Panthers and the Lady Knights notched a 46-38 win over the always tough Lady Panthers to begin the sweep.
The Knights jumped out to an 8-0 to start the game and held a 16-point advantage at the half. The Panthers hit four big three-pointers in the second half to close the gap to seven points, but the Knights’ pressure defense created errors and turnovers by the Panthers so they could never close the gap any further.
Jordan Moser led the Knights with 20 points and Andrew Sceals followed with 18. Junior Preston Jones got his first start of the season, coming off a football injury, and stepped up big for the Knights. He hit seven of eight fourth quarter free throws. Senior Zai Drye was active on the boards and in the passing lanes for Deerfield-Windsor.
After seeing their 12-game win-streak snapped in Columbus Saturday, the Lady Knights bounced back with their first region win of the year. Lila Lanier led the Lady Knights with 18 points and Caroline Speir added nine for the winners. The Lady Knights are now 13-2 on the year.
The Knights are on the road again Friday night for another region contest, this time at Valwood in Valdosta.
SHERWOOD SWEEPS
The Sherwood Christian Eagles swept two games from Central Fellowship of Macon Tuesday night with the boys winning 65-60 and the girls winning 48-35.
The Central Fellowship Lancers led 20-19 after the first quarter and the game stayed tight throughout the contest. Heading into the final quarter the Eagles led 54-53 and then held the Lancers to only seven fourth quarter points to secure the win.
KJ Brown led the Eagles with 26 points, Colin Dougherty followed with 18, Grant Raven knocked down 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds while Owen Henshaw scored six and grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles.
Sherwood is now 15-4 on the year and will travel to Milner, Ga. to play Rock Springs Christian Saturday afternoon.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Eagles started off slowly – trailing 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Eagles picked up the pace in the second quarter and outscored the Lancers 17-5 to take a 24-15 lead into the break. The Lancers tried to rally and come from behind, but the Lady Eagle defense was too much as they held on for the win.
The SCA Lady Eagles are now the top-rated team in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) and are 13-3 on the year.
Tuesday night Sherwood was led by Ashanti Harrison with 17 points, Joy Kendrick added 13, while Natalie Brock chipped in eight and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.
BYNE CHRISTIAN SWEEPS
The Byne Christian School Saints swept two games Tuesday night from CHESS Academy of Tifton in their first action since the Christmas break. The boys beat CHESS 54-36 while the girls won 51-29.
The boys avenged an earlier 69-58 loss to CHESS by coming out in the second half with renewed focus and more energy. Both teams seemed sluggish in the first half, but the Saints pushed in the second half and built a 26-point lead at one point. The Saints were led by Dekorien Walton with 15 points, Jake Dismuke followed with 12, Caleb Williams added 11 and Dekerien Walton scored eight.
The Saints are now 8-4 on the season.
In the girls’ game, the two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter 8-8, but in the second Byne’s pressure defense caused a number of CHESS turnovers that led to quick points for the Lady Saints and ended up with the big win over CHESS.
Kylee Williams scored 25 points to lead the Lady Saints while Jayden Watts added nine and Natalie Cave chipped in seven. The Byne Lady Saints are now 8-2 on the year.
The Byne Christian teams will travel to Fayetteville for games against Grace Christian on Friday and then to Edison to face Pataula Charter on Saturday.
OTHER SCORES
Girls:
Westover 67 Hardaway 47
Monroe 56 Cook 11
Carver 84 Dougherty 36
Southwest Georgia 42 Terrell Academy 40
Terrell County 33 Webster County 15
Pelham 60 Thomas County Central 50
Calhoun County 73 Chattahoochee 15
Boys:
Calhoun County 87 Chatthoochee 42
Pelham 49 Thomas County Central 39
Terrell County 72 Webster County 22
Southwest Georgia 52 Terrell Academy 50
Dougherty 53 Carver 50
Monroe 56 Cook 35
Westover 65 Hardaway 54
