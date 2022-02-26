ALBANY — Westover senior Cameron Ball hit six free throws in the last 40 seconds of the game to stave off a fierce rally from Luella Wednesday at the Boston Garden at Westover High School.
The Patriots (23-3) won 63-57 — the six points from Ball in the last minute made the difference — and now the Patriots will join the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes in the Elite Eight of the state basketball tournament. It is the second year in a row all three Albany high schools have reached the Class AAAA Elite Eight in the state boys basketball tournament.
Westover is the only school playing in Albany after winning the region championship over Monroe last week. After a close first quarter, the Patriot defense turned up the heat in the second quarter and pulled out to a 17-point lead at the half 35-18.
The second half did not go as well for the Patriots. Luella figured out ways around the Patriot defense and trip by trip the Lions cut into the lead. Luella closed to within three points late in the third, but Keshay Walton drilled a long 3-pointer over a Lion defender that gave the Patriots a six-point lead. The lead grew to 10 points again, but Luella hit a last-second basket to leave the score at 51-43 at the end of the third.
With 3:30 remaining the game, the Lions closed to within four points again and Westover coach Dallis Smith called timeout to regroup. The Westover crowd was tense and quiet as the Lions headed for the basket again, but this time Traevion Walker batted away the shot and it landed in Effrin Smith's hands. Smith raced down the court and put the ball in the basket and brought the Westover fans to their feet with a loud roar. For the rest of the game, the Lions played an intense trapping defense that gave Westover shots at the free-throw line. Ball hit six of six in the last 40 seconds to keep Luella from taking the game away.
Effrin Smith led the Patriots in scoring with 19 points while Keshay Walton added 12.
The Patriots will host the winner of Jefferson and Westside-Macon early next week.
Dougherty 66, Fayette County 65
Dougherty freshman Kaleke Jinks scored with a last-second shot to lift the Trojans over Fayette County 66-65 Friday night in Fayetteville.
Fayette County jumped out to an early 14-4 lead and had a 31-14 advantage in the second quarter before the Trojans had a late second-quarter rally to close the gap to 34-25. Dougherty outscored Fayette County 12-3 to open the second half and the Trojans tied the game 37-37 on a basket by Mikel Jones. But Fayette County pulled away again and led by nine in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans fought back and Kennard Norris closed the gap to just one 55-54 before Jones followed that with another basket to put the Trojans ahead 56-55. The teams went back and forth and then it was Jaion Burns' turn. He hit a free throw and then a two-point basket to give the lead back to the Trojans.
Again Fayette County went ahead and Elijah West responded with a 3-pointer to put Dougherty up 64-62. Fayette County got a free throw and then a basket to go up 65-64 with seconds remaining before Jinks hit his shot at the buzzer to give the Trojans the heart-stopping win.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (23-3) advanced to the Elite Eight on Friday night in Carrolton by beating Central Carrolton 72-58. Monroe built a 44-23 halftime lead and then held the Lions off for the win. Monroe senior Domonik Henderson led the win with 23 points, including 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Monroe got 11 points each from Andrico Jackson and Justin Burns and 10 from Boss Diallo.
Rough round for girls teams
The Monroe girls lost 49-47 to Heritage, Lee County's girls lost to River Ridge 71-34 and Deerfield-Windsor's girls fell to Mount Paran 66-30.
The Pelham High School girls advanced to the Elite Eight with a 44-38 win over Schley County.
