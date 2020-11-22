Westover’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 62-46 win over Dougherty in Saturday’s Dougherty County Schools Tip-Off Classic at the Albany Civic Center.
Isaac Abidde led the victory with 16 points, Effrin Smith scored 12 points and Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette contributed nine points each.
The Patriots built a 37-26 lead at halftime, and extended it to 54-35 after three quarters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monroe 40, Lee County 39
ALBANY — Monroe edged Lee County 40-39 Saturday in the Dougherty County Schools Tip-Off Classic at the Albany Civic Center.
Monroe was led by 15 points from Dominik Henderson. Lee got 15 points from M.J. Taylor.
