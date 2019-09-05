The biggest challenge of the young season awaits the Lee County Trojans Friday night as they travel to Fort Valley to meet top-ranked Peach County. It will be another version of the “Trojan War” because the mascot for both teams is “Trojans.” Lee County belted Peach last year 33-0 in Leesburg, but Peach County went on to reach the state championship game in Class AAA, only to lose on the last play of the game. They began their season last week with a big win over 6A powerhouse Northside-Warner Robins 21-13.
“This will be a big challenge for us,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have probably their most experienced team of recent years, the fans will be there, and it will be a hostile environment.”
Coach Fabrizio knows. He coached at Peach County before taking the position at Lee County. He is certain the opposing Trojans will be well-coached and ready for this game.
“They probably should be two-time defending state champions as well,” Fabrizio said. “They lost last year on the final play and then the year before they lost in a controversial game.”
The Peach County Trojans are led on defense by linebacker Sergio Allen. Allen, who intercepted a pass and turned it into a pick 6 last week, is the #8 rated inside linebacker in the country. He has committed to play college football at Clemson. The offense features Tijah Woolfolk who racked up 100 yards rushing on only four carries Friday night. He scored touchdowns on runs of 51 and 38 yards.
“They are very experienced, and this is our youngest team recently,” said Fabrizio. “We started five sophomores on defense the first couple of games. We’re getting better though, and we are excited for this game.”
Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. in Ft. Valley.