NEWTON - Baker County has been the sight of many Battles but on Saturday October 5, 2019, in the Baker County School Gym, SWA Southeastern Wrestling will bring another. Battle by the Flint will raise money to support all Baker County School Athletic Programs. From pillar to post, the action will be non-stop from the first bell to the last pin. Fans will be entertained all night by a host of Wrestlers from Georgia, Florida and Alabama. There will be Titles on the line as the AIWF National Champion Preston Veston III defends his title against The Golden Boy Jimmy Mac. Not to be outdone, the AIWF Southern Jr. Heavyweight Champion Logan Stevens will toe the line and defend his title on the Card. Come out and see SWA Southeastern Stars: The Renegades, The Scoundrel Rod Grimes, The Hood Star Dark Rage, King of the Lightweights Chris Spyder, Alexander Knight, The Soviet Assassin and many more. Are scheduled to appear.
Athletic Director Jeff Henderson says that the benefit show will help all the current sports at Baker County such as cross country, basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball. There are various expenses that can be paid using the SWA Southeastern Show proceeds, such as player uniforms, officiating costs and other fees that come up. Baker County is interested in having soccer and football added in the future. A soccer camp was held over the summer and this fall, Baker County partnered with Mitchell County to allow the Middle School grades to participate in their football program. Opportunities are what Students are looking for and the school system is dedicated to providing them. Newton Mayor Gary Coker stated that any budget could use help and fundraising can be that help. “There are costs to run any athletic program. These students are representing Baker County and when they go and participate off campus, they need food and sometimes lodging" he said.
So, come out on October 5, 2019 and witness the High Flying Action that only SWA Southeastern can bring. Doors open at 6:30 pm and Bell time is 7:00 pm. Cost is $8.00 per Adult and concessions will be sold. Card is subject to change.