The 23rd annual Battle of the South basketball tournament is set to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany. The tournament will feature teams from all over the south including local and teams from Florida, North Carolina and more.
Tournament organizer Freddie Pickett said Wednesday the event will feature professional semi-professional basketball players including a couple of NBA players who will be on hand and will be signing autographs. The tournament is a two-day tournament with games beginning each day at 9 a.m.
The event is free to the public thanks to the generosity of sponsors including Flintco, AC Blount Concrete, Pro Tractor, Dougherty County commission Michael Fowler, Peaceful Manor Nursing Home, Southeastern Commercial Tire, Maxie Paint and Body, Georgia Go Hard, and J.L. Litman Funeral Services.
The Monroe High School basketball teams will be running the concession stand during the event.