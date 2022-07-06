ALBANY — The 26th annual Battle of the South men's basketball tournament will begin Saturday morning at 9:30 at Monroe High School.
Local fans will have the opportunity to see former Albany basketball stars, including a couple of surprise NBA players and a number of Division I basketball players who are returning to compete in the tournament.
"It's a real blessing to be able to put on this tournament again this year," said organizer Fred Pickett. "I am so grateful for all of the sponsors who help us put this together each year and make it free for fans to attend. It is really a great family event, you get to see a lot of great people and a lot of great basketball."
Pickett declined to name the NBA players who will be a part of the tournament because he said he wanted to surprise the fans, but he is sure those in attendance will be happy to see all of the athletes that will be in Albany this weekend.
There is no charge to enter the tournament, but temperature checks and face masks are required to enter. The games begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and run through 6:30 Saturday evening. The tournament championship game is planned for 3 p.m.
Professional baseball in the U.S. dates back nearly 150 years, to the founding of the National League in 1876. Many major cities in the U.S. have hosted one or more franchises for much of that span, and teams that are founded in one city have tended to stay there. Baseball’s long history as … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.