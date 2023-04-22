Jack Bauerle

Legendary UGA swimming and diving coach Jack Bauerle was honored with a gala Friday night at Georgia's Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens to celebrate his incredible career.

 Tony Walsh/UGAAA

On and on, the Jack Bauerle stories and tributes poured in Friday night inside of Georgia's Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, on-stage and off, with almost 1,000 former swimmers, colleagues and friends gathered together to celebrate the extraordinary life and career of Georgia's legendary swimming coach.

This was no memorial, for the man or his career. He's still here, living well and sharing his zeal for life with others.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports