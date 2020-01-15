The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter and ended up whipping a tough Brookwood team 57-42 Tuesday in Albany to improve their season 15-2 on the year and 3-0 in the region.
The Brookwood Lady Warriors led 32-31 heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Knights scored the first four baskets of the fourth quarter – one by Lila Lanier, one by Emilee Foy, one by Caroline Speir and one by Jamia Lofton- to go up 39-32 before Brookwood called time out to try and stop the momentum.
It didn’t work.
Spier hit another basket and the Lady Knight defense turned up the heat on full-court pressure to keep the Lady Warriors off balance. Lanier and Foy picked off several steals and put the ball into the basket as the Lady Knights outscored Brookwood in the final quarter 26-10.
“We finally settled down in the fourth quarter and played like we know we can play,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell. “The girls were so uptight at the beginning. We missed lay-up after lay-up. We definitely had opportunities in the first half that we just didn’t use.”
Brookwood hit three three-pointers in the first quarter and led 10-6 and the Lady Warrior defense was smothering every chance the Lady Knights had. Spier hit three crucial baskets in the second quarter and Virginia Warrington added two in that quarter to keep the Knights close. The Lady Warriors drilled three more three-point shots in the second.
Spier didn’t start the game because of an injury and Cate Bueschen started in her place. She only scored one point but got praise from the coach for six steals and seven rebounds.
“Cate played an excellent game,” Mitchell said. “She really stepped up tonight.”
“We have to be able to start off games like we played in the fourth quarter tonight,” Mitchell said. “There is not going to be an easy game in the region, so we have to play our best from the start. We have to make those layups we missed in the first quarter.”
Lanier led the Lady Knights with 20 points, 18 of them in the second half. Spier followed with 16 and Foy added 11.
The Lady Knights have another big test Thursday night when they travel to take on Southland Academy. The Lady Raiders are 12-2 on the year and 2-0 in the region.
