Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game in Cincinnati, his team said, a stunning moment that left players weeping, praying and embracing as their teammate was taken away by ambulance.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. It remains unclear what caused the cardiac arrest.

CNN's Wayne Sterling, Kevin Dotson, Chris Boyette and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

