MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Albany State Golden Rams are now the Division II Black College World Series champions and will play for the Black College World Series Championship Saturday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. They earned the spot in the championship game by beating Edward Waters 8-3 Friday afternoon.
The Rams will play the winner of the NAIA division — Florida Memorial University from Miami. The Lions defeated Rust College 13-3 Friday evening to advance. The Black College Nines and Woodlawn Entertainment will be live-streaming the championship game.
“ I am extremely proud of this team. We are 38-10, which is one of the best seasons we have had in the 12 years I have been here,” said Albany State head coach Scot Hemmings. “We won the regular season by 5 games and were 30-2. We had nine guys get all-conference awards and not only did we have a great year on the field we carried the highest grade point average in the athletic department here at ASU. I cannot say enough about this group and what they have accomplished.,” he continued. “I feel truly blessed to have coached these young men and they have put together one of if not the best seasons in school history. I can’t wait to go out tonight and compete one last time.”
Earlier Friday, Edward Waters defeated Bluefield College earlier Friday 9-6 and surely had hopes of winning one more to get into the championship game.
The Rams dashed those hopes quickly by sending 15 batters to the plate in the first inning and building a 7-0 lead before the Tigers had a chance to swing the bat.
Lavoisier Fisher opened the game with a single to right and went to second on a throwing error. A single to right from Zane Ross put runners on the corners before Jonathan Logsdon hit a sacrifice fly to knock in the first run. Tucker Jordan followed with another single to right and Hill Corley smacked a double down the left field line to score Ross. Austin Roberts followed with another single to score Jordan before Luke Addison hit into a fielder’s choice that sent Corley in for a 4-0. Designated hitter Bradley Smith then belted a home run over the left-field fence for two more runs. The final run of the inning came when Logsdown walked with the bases loaded.
Zane Ross had five hits in five at-bats to lead the offense for Albany State. Smith and Logsdon each knocked in two runs.
Freshman pitcher Landon Keifer (9-3) pitched seven strong innings to keep the Tigers down. He allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk. He struck out six. Lefty John Luegering pitched the final two innings in relief. He allowed two runs on two hits.