Landon_Keifer2.jpg

Albany State freshman Landon Keifer pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run to help the Golden Rams advance to the Black College World Series championship.

 Joe Whitfield

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Albany State Golden Rams are now the Division II Black College World Series champions and will play for the Black College World Series Championship Saturday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. They earned the spot in the championship game by beating Edward Waters 8-3 Friday afternoon.

The Rams will play the winner of the NAIA division — Florida Memorial University from Miami. The Lions defeated Rust College 13-3 Friday evening to advance. The Black College Nines and Woodlawn Entertainment will be live-streaming the championship game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports