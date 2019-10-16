Dionte Bonneau is heading into his fourth game as the starting quarterback for the Albany State Golden Rams this week, but he is already focused on taking the Rams to the SIAC championship and the NCAA playoffs.
Bonneau will lead the Rams into their next conference game Saturday when rival Benedict College comes to town and he says he and the Golden Rams are not discounting Benedict because they have not won a game yet.
“It doesn’t matter if they are 0-5 or 5-0,” Bonneau said Wednesday afternoon. “That record doesn’t mean anything. We are preparing just like we would against a 5-0 team. They have some big guys and good defense, but if we do what we are supposed to do, we will be fine.”
Bonneau, a redshirt freshman from Bannekar High School in Atlanta, had his best game passing Saturday in front of the huge homecoming crowd as he hit 11 of 14 passes for 198 yard and two touchdowns. But Bonneau knows the running game is the main staple of the offense for the Golden Rams.
“It doesn’t matter what plays the coach calls if we win” said Bonneau. “I don’t care if I only pass for 50 yards if someone else runs for 400, as long as we are winning.”
Instead, what Bonneau is focusing on with his game is consistency. Bonneau started the season as the back-up to Kelias Williams who was injured in the third game of the season. He said he had been preparing for the starting position since getting to Albany last year, though he never saw the playing field. But he knew he was ready when the time came.
“I’ve been practicing and doing everything I could just like I was the starter, so that I would be ready when the time came,” he said. “I’m still trying to get better at everything, but my main thing is consistency – especially with my throws. Sometimes my throws are not what they need to be, so I am working on that.”
He is also working on his leadership skills as he takes over the offense which could land the team in the SIAC championship game and the NCAA playoffs if they keep winning.
“Things are going well right now,” Bonneau said. “We are undefeated in the conference and I think we are going in the right direction. We are better this year because we have more depth. When one of our guys goes down with an injury, we have someone who can stand up and play at the same caliber of play.”
Bonneau said he is comfortable throwing to any of the receivers on the team and feels as though he has a strong bond with each of them. The Rams rely heavily on the running game, but if the need for passing is there, the quarterback says he is prepared.
“I am confident in my passing game,” he said. “I am confident in each of the receivers and I just want to be more consistent with my passes.”
Bonneau didn’t play at all last season and was redshirted. He came to Albany from Atlanta’s Bannekar High School and has found that living in Albany is different than Atlanta, but he likes it.
“This is a pretty good city,” Bonneau said. “I pretty much stay to myself and don’t get too much in the mix of things. It is kind of quiet here at Albany State so I can focus on college. You don’t have the distractions here that you can get in Atlanta.”
Bonneau is a criminal justice major at ASU and intends to continue his education after ASU in law school. His goal is to become a defense attorney.