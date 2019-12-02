FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons punter Matt Bosher, who's recovered from a right groin injury, was activated from injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster on Monday.
The Falcons released punter Ryan Allen on Friday, signaling the return of Bosher.
Bosher, who's in his ninth season, has punted 489 times for 22,346 yards while averaging a franchise-best 45.8 yards per punt (40.5 net average). He has also kicked off 684 times with 383 touchbacks.
Allen was signed over the bye week and played in four games for the Falcons. He had a net average of 35.3 yards on 14 punts. He placed six punts inside the 20-yard line.
Bosher's 21-day rehab period started Nov. 20.
The Falcons have had five punters on the roster this season.
Bosher, who suffered a right groin injury, was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5. Bosher played in the first two games of the season. He was inactive against the Colts in Week 3 and Matt Wile was on the roster for that game. Wile punted in two games.
Other punters on the roster this season included Kasey Redfern and Sam Irwin-Hill, but the Australian-born punter had issues with a work visa and never punted in a game.