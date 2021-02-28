The Class AAAA Elite 8 in boys basketball is set, and three of the top eight teams in the state are Albany's three high schools after all three won Saturday night to advance.
Westover shocked top-ranked Spencer 50-49, Dougherty drove to Savannah and knocked off 10th-ranked New Hampstead 61-56 and fourth-ranked Monroe dominated late in the game to pull away from Carver of Columbus 71-49.
"Having all three Albany schools in the Elite Eight is a testament to the quality of student-athletes and talent here in Albany," said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "We have a strong region that tests us and prepares us for playoff battle. Before each round, the coaches give encouragement and congratulate each other for their success. This has truly been a different, due to COVID, yet phenomenal basketball season."
Westover 50, Spencer 49
Saturday night in Columbus the Patriots of Westover (12-5) held a precarious 29-27 lead but limited the top-ranked Greenwave of Spencer to just four third-quarter points to go ahead 39-31 heading into the final quarter. The Greenwave rallied and closed the gap, but the Patriots held on for the one-point win that puts the Patriots in the final eight teams in Georgia.
Effrin Smith led the Patriots with 15 points and Kavon Johnson followed with 11. Isaac Abbide added eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Since the Patriots were the third-seeded team coming out of Region 1, they will be on the road again and will travel to Athens to take on Cedar Shoals (20-8) next. Cedar Shoals defeated Stephenson 75-66 to advance.
Dougherty 61 New Hampstead 56
The game began with both teams attacking the basket, missing early shots due to adrenaline, but when the game slowed down, the Dougherty defense did not stop the pressure and built a 15-point lead.
"We created turnovers by applying pressure on their guards," said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant.
But in the second half the Phoenix of New Hampstead did the same thing and created turnovers by the Trojans and the Phoenix closed the gap to four points. However, the Trojans responded in the fourth quarter and pulled out to a 13-point lead before the Phoenix again went on a run and closed the gap to three. It was crucial fourth quarter baskets by Jadyn Shider that sealed the game for the Trojans.
Senior shooting guard Bakari Bryant led the Dougherty scoring with 15 points while Shider and junior Chris Lamar each poured in 14. Kennard Norris added eight points.
Next up for the Trojans will be a Tuesday trip to Fayetteville to take on the Fayette County Tigers (17-10). The Tigers advanced by blasting Cedartown 84-45.
Monroe 71 Carver-Columbus 49
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-4) put three players in double figures and played what Coach Hoffpauir called "exceptional defense to pull away ilate and beat Carver by 22 points.
"We were at a size disadvantage," the coach said, "but we really made a team effort to battle and win. Rebounding was a big factor. We lost that battle in the first half, but came back in the second half and got some big rebounds to make that big run."
Domonik Henderson led the scoring with 22 points, Cedric Johnson knocked down 15, Michael Williams scored 14 and Andrico Jackson added nine.
As the top seed in Region 1, the Tornadoes will continue to have the home court advantage as McDonough (17-9) will now head to Albany and Monroe High School for a Wednesday evening matchup at 6 p.m. McDonough edged Mays 52-49 to advance.
Interesting to note, due to COVID the teams are not playing central locations, but at host schools that are seeded highest. If both Westover and Dougherty win their next games, the two will play each in the Final Four in Albany. Should Monroe win Wednesday that will face the winner of Miller Grove (15-4) vs. Baldwin (14-0). Baldwin is the team that knocked Bainbridge out in the first round by a 64-50 score.
