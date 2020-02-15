The Terrell Academy Eagles (17-5) won the third out of the last four region championships Friday night in Macon, beating host Windsor Academy 80-76. The Eagles took an early lead and then held off a late rally from the Knights to take the win.
Garrett Sloan poured in 25 points, Cameron Johnson put in 24 points, Landon Torbert scored 12, Cameron Jones chipped in 10 and Ross West added nine. The Eagles were without starting point guard Nick Chambless because of a foot injury. Head coach Robert Bryant said he is hopeful that Chambless will be able to play in the state playoffs which begin Tuesday.
The Eagles advanced to the championship game after beating Westwood Thursday night 67-48.
The Eagles will host Monsignor Donovan Catholic Wednesday in Dawson. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
In other boy’s games, Westwood (8-12) beat Southwest Georgia 70-52 to claim the number three spot from Region 3-AA heading into the state playoffs. The Wildcats will face Brentwood Wednesday night at Robert Toombs Academy in Lyons. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Deerfield-Windsor (10-16) will head into the state playoffs as the number four seed in region 3-AAA after falling to Valwood Friday night in Americus by a 68-62 score. Freshman Jackson Harris led the Knights with 12 points. The Knights will travel to Loganville to face Loganville Christian (14-5) Wednesday night for round one of the state playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
