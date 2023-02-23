Bracket Finalized for the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) released the seedings and bracket for the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket that will take place February 25 – March 4 hosted by Savannah State University.

For the women's tournament, Tuskegee (19-0) earned the top seed in the West Division, and Clark Atlanta (14-5) earned the No. 1 seed in the East Division and a bye into the first quarterfinal round, which will be played on Wednesday, March 1. No. 2 seeds Miles (13-6) and Savannah State (12-7) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

