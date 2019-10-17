Albany’s National Champion boxer Haven Brady, Jr. Will headline a 28-fight card Saturday afternoon in downtown Albany at the Nelson Tift building at 226 W. Broad Street. The event begins at 1 p.m.
“We’ve got matches from pee wee all the way up to 201 pounds,” said Haven Brady, Sr.
Beat the Streetz Boxing Club in Albany is one of the sponsors of Saturday’s program. Beat the Streetz is a non-profit organization that is doing outreach to try and keep kids off the street and using their energy for something positive.
“We are trying to do more in the community right now,” Brady said. “We just need help with sponsors to have more shows and do more things for the city.”